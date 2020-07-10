Fit For A King Premiere New Track “God Of Fire”
Fit For A King‘s first new track from their impending record “The Path” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below. That single is called “God Of Fire” with the new album being due out on streaming sites on September 18th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Idle Hands Releases Two New Songs
- Next Article:
Avatar Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Fit For A King Premiere New Single “God Of Fire”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.