Idle Hands Surprise With Don't Waste Your Time II

Portland, Oregon based Idle Hands announced a new EP consisting of two songs written for their first album but never recorded, until now.

Listen to the new songs and order the forthcoming EP here:

https://idlehandspdx.bandcamp.com/album/dont-waste-your-time-ii

Idle Hands' debut album, Mana, made many Top 10 lists in 2019, including Metal Hammer's "Album Of The Month" and Metal Assault's "2019 Album Of The Year".