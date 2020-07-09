Resin Tomb Premiere New Single "Prostrated" From Upcoming New Self-Titled EP
Australian deathgrind trio Resin Tomb premiere a new track by the name of "Prostrated", taken from their upcoming new self-titled EP. The effort will land in stores through Brilliant Emperor Records on July 31st.
Check out now "Prostrated" below.
