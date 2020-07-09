Kommand Premiere New Track "Radiation" From Upcoming New Album "Terrorscape"
Los Angeles-based death metal band Kommand premiere a new song called "Radiation", taken from their upcoming new album "Terrorscape", which will be out in stores July 17, 2020 via Maggot Stomp.
Check out now "Radiation" below.
