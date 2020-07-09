Vassafor Premiere New Song "Egregore Rising" From Upcoming New Album "To the Death"
Blackened death metal outfit Vassafor premiere a new song entitled "Egregore Rising", taken from their upcoming new album "To the Death". The outing will be out in stores August 7th on CD and vinyl formats via Iron Bonehead.
Check out now "Egregore Rising" below.
