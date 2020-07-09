In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dystopia”
A new track and music video from In Hearts Wake by the name of “Dystopia” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It’s the fourth song to debut from the group’s impending effort, “Kaliyuga“.
Comments In Hearts Wake’s singer Jake Taylor of the new single:
“‘Dystopia‘ speaks of the fourth cycle and present age of the world known in Hinduism as ‘Kaliyuga’. ‘Kaliyuga’ is often referred to as the dark age due to the predominate traits of discord, disconnection, destruction, materialism, oppression, cruelty and fear.
We look for the cause to cast the blame, but humanity need only look itself in the mirror. It is time for us to face and overcome the issues and challenges that currently threaten all life on Earth.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Crystal Lake Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Winter Nights Premiere New Song "Unmarked Grave"
0 Comments on "In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.