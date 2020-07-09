In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dystopia”

A new track and music video from In Hearts Wake by the name of “Dystopia” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It’s the fourth song to debut from the group’s impending effort, “Kaliyuga“.

Comments In Hearts Wake’s singer Jake Taylor of the new single:

“‘Dystopia‘ speaks of the fourth cycle and present age of the world known in Hinduism as ‘Kaliyuga’. ‘Kaliyuga’ is often referred to as the dark age due to the predominate traits of discord, disconnection, destruction, materialism, oppression, cruelty and fear.

We look for the cause to cast the blame, but humanity need only look itself in the mirror. It is time for us to face and overcome the issues and challenges that currently threaten all life on Earth.”