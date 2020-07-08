Hymn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Exit Through Fire" From Upcoming New Album "Breach Us"
Norwegian sludge/metal duo Hymn premiere a new song and music video "Exit Through Fire", taken from their upcoming new album "Breach Us". The effort was recorded and mixed by Kim Lillestøl at Amper Tone Studios in Oslo, Norway and will be out in stores August 28th.
Check out now "Exit Through Fire" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Hymn Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.