Hymn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Exit Through Fire" From Upcoming New Album "Breach Us"

Norwegian sludge/metal duo Hymn premiere a new song and music video "Exit Through Fire", taken from their upcoming new album "Breach Us". The effort was recorded and mixed by Kim Lillestøl at Amper Tone Studios in Oslo, Norway and will be out in stores August 28th.

Check out now "Exit Through Fire" below.