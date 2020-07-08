Soulrot Premiere New Song "Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto" From Upcoming New Album "Victims of Spiritual Warfare"
Swedish-style death metal and grindcore outfit from Chile Soulrot premiere a new song titled "Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto", taken from their forthcoming second album "Victims of Spiritual Warfare". The record is due out on July 27 through Memento Mori.
Check out now "All That Remains" below.
