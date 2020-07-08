Soulrot Premiere New Song "Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto" From Upcoming New Album "Victims of Spiritual Warfare"

Swedish-style death metal and grindcore outfit from Chile Soulrot premiere a new song titled "Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto", taken from their forthcoming second album "Victims of Spiritual Warfare". The record is due out on July 27 through Memento Mori.

