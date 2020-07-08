Worsen Premiere New Music Video For "Open Grave" From Debut Album "Cursed To Witness Life"

North Carolina based black metal band Worsen premiere a new music video for "Open Grave", taken from their 2019 debut album "Cursed To Witness Life". The record will now be released on vinyl by The Hell Command (USA) and Wolves Of Hades (Europe).

Explain the band:

“The video is an interpretation of the song’s lyrical themes of loss, vengeance, and the desire for resolution. In that search for a resolution, there is a powerful darkness that is binding and overwhelming. The video is a visual interpretation of the struggle to find closure from a loss. ‘Open Grave‘ was filmed by Strawhouse Pictures, written and directed by Chris Dean and features a guest appearance by Caro Tanghe (Oathbreaker).”