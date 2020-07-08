All Pigs Must Die Premiere Cover Of Poison Idea’s “Deep Sleep”
All Pigs Must Die premiere their take on Poison Idea‘s “Deep Sleep” which previously has been only available as a Japanese bonus track to the group’s 2017 release “Hostage Animal“. You can stream it now via Bandcamp below.
