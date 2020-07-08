"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ghoul Premiere ‘New’ Track “The Nectarnomicon”

posted Jul 8, 2020 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Ghoul premiere a ‘new’ single called “The Nectarnomicon“ streaming via Bandcamp for you below.

Comments Ghoul’s guitarist/vocalist Digestor:

"Huh? We recorded that like four years ago. It’s just coming out now?! The song was originally recorded around 2015/2016. After the onslaught of Abominox on their town of Creepsylvania, Fermentor of Ghoul remembers his lowly origins as a slave at vineyard. There, under the heel of a cruel and depraved vintner, he first encountered the unholy book from whence Abominox and his ilk, the Mouldy Ones, gained a foothold in our dimension. It also had some sweet recipes for home brew. Could the Nectarnomicon be their savior? Does the world have a lifeline? Will he remember to tell the other Ghouls after he sobers up?"

