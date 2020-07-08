Night Fiends Premiere New Single “Lost Without A Trace” - In Flames & Of Mice & Men Vocalists Guest

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Night Fiends - the project featuring In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne and skater Elliot Sloan - premiere a new single by the name of “Lost Without A Trace“. Of Mice & Men vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley and In Flames singer Anders Fridén guest on this particular song.