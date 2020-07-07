Bent Sea Premiere New Song "Sycophant Legions" Featuring Feastem Vocalist Petri Eskelinen & Nasum Bassist Jesper Liveröd

Drummer Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) grind project Bent Sea premiere a new song called "Sycophant Legions", which is a part of their "Instagrind" series. The track in particular is featuring Feastem frontman Petri Eskelinen and Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd.

You can check out "Sycophant Legions" via YouTube below.