Bent Sea Premiere New Song "Sycophant Legions" Featuring Feastem Vocalist Petri Eskelinen & Nasum Bassist Jesper Liveröd
Drummer Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) grind project Bent Sea premiere a new song called "Sycophant Legions", which is a part of their "Instagrind" series. The track in particular is featuring Feastem frontman Petri Eskelinen and Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd.
You can check out "Sycophant Legions" via YouTube below.
