Damim Premiere New Music Video For "Descendant of Amalek" From Latest Album "A Fine Game of Nil"

English death metal band Damim premiere a new music video for "Descendant of Amalek", taken from their latest album "A Fine Game of Nil", which was released last year via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings.

Check out now "Descendant of Amalek" below.