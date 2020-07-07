Temple Nightside Premiere New Song "Wreathed In Agony" From Upcoming New Album "Pillars of Damnation"

Australia’s Temple Nightside premiere a new song entitled "Wreathed In Agony", taken from their upcoming new album "Pillars of Damnation", which will be released by Iron Bonehead Productions on August 7th.

Check out now "Wreathed In Agony" below.