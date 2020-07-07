Khemmis Premiere Their New EP “More Songs About Death Vol. 1”
Khemmis premiere their new 2-song EP named “More Songs About Death Vol. 1” via Bandcamp. You can stream their take on the Misfits track “Skulls” and an acoustic version of “A Conversation With Death“ below:
