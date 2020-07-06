Tallah Premiere New Music Video For "We, The Sad" From Upcoming New Album "Matriphagy"
Pennsylvanian nu-core outfit Tallah - the band featuring Mike Portnoy's son Max on drums - premiere a new official music video for 'We, The Sad' - a track originally featured on their 2018 EP 'No One Should Read This'. The song will appear on their forthcoming debut concept album 'Matriphagy', which will be released on October 2nd via Earache Records.
