Ildskær Premiere New Track "I Korpsets Rækker" From Upcoming Debut Album "Den Rædsomste Nat"

Danish black metal duo Ildskær premiere a new track by the name of "I Korpsets Rækker", taken from their upcoming debut album "Den Rædsomste Nat". The outing will be released by Wolfspell Records (CD/LP/Tape) on September 2nd, 2020.

Check out now "I Korpsets Rækker" below.



