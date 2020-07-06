Ildskær Premiere New Track "I Korpsets Rækker" From Upcoming Debut Album "Den Rædsomste Nat"
Danish black metal duo Ildskær premiere a new track by the name of "I Korpsets Rækker", taken from their upcoming debut album "Den Rædsomste Nat". The outing will be released by Wolfspell Records (CD/LP/Tape) on September 2nd, 2020.
Check out now "I Korpsets Rækker" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Katavasia Premiere New Song "Chthonic Oracle"
- Next Article:
Tallah Premiere New Music Video For "We, The Sad"
0 Comments on "Ildskær Premiere New Track 'I Korpsets Rækker'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.