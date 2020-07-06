Katavasia Premiere New Song "Chthonic Oracle" From Upcoming New Album "Magnus Venator"
Greek black metal band Katavasia premiere a new song entitled "Chthonic Oracle", taken from their upcoming new album "Magnus Venator", which will be out in stores September 4th, 2020 via Floga Records on LP/CD/MC & digital formats.
Check out now "Chthonic Oracle" below.
