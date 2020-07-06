"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Destruction Performed An Actual Live Show To Hundreds Of Fans In Switzerland This Weekend

posted Jul 6, 2020 at 2:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Destruction

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

Destruction performed their first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic past weekend at Z7 in Pratteln, Swizterland. The audience was limited to 300 fans out of the 1.600 cap venue. Footage from that event can be streamed via YouTube and Facebook below:

