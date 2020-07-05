Void Rot Premiere Title Track To Forthcoming New Album "Descending Pillars"
Cosmic death/doom band from Minneapolis named Void Rot premiere the title track to their forthcoming new album "Descending Pillars", which will be released on September 11 by Everlasting Spew in Europe and by Sentient Ruin in North America.
Check out now "Descending Pillars" below.
