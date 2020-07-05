Myridian Premiere New Song & Music Video "One With the Abyss" From New Album "Light in the Abyss"
Melbourne, Australian based doom-influenced melodic death metal band Myridian premiere a new song and music video "One With the Abyss", taken from their brand new album "Light in the Abyss". The effort is out now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "One With the Abyss" below.

