Myridian Premiere New Song & Music Video "One With the Abyss" From New Album "Light in the Abyss"

Melbourne, Australian based doom-influenced melodic death metal band Myridian premiere a new song and music video "One With the Abyss", taken from their brand new album "Light in the Abyss". The effort is out now via Bandcamp.

