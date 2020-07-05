The Infernal Sea Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Negotium Crucis"
The Infernal Sea premiere the title track to their impending new album "Negotium Crucis", which will be released on September 18th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft.
Check out now "Negotium Crucis" below.
