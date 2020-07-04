Deathstorm Premiere New Song "Human Individual Metamorphosis" From Upcoming New Album "Dread Shall Reign"
Deathstorm premiere a new track titled "Human Individual Metamorphosis", taken from their upcoming new album "Dread Shall Reign", which will be released by Dying Victims Productions on July 31st.
Check out now "Human Individual Metamorphosis" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Deathstorm Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.