Curses Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Door In The Wall”
West Virginian metalcore outfit Curses have inked a deal with SharpTone Records and will have their sophomore album “Chapter II: Bloom” out through the new label-home on August 07, 2020. A first track from it by the name of “The Door In The Wall” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below.
Comment the group of the track:
“This is a song about finding beauty in the impermanent, transient nature of existence. It paints the conflict and suffering we experience within ourselves and in the world around us as catalysts for growth. Our ultimate strength lies within our inescapable ending.”
