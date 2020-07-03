Pain Of Salvation Posts New Music Video "Accelerator" Online

Swedish progressive metal veterans Pain Of Salvation has posted a new music video online for the song, "Accelerator." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Panther," which is set to be released on August 28th through InsideOut Music.

Pain of Salvation’s Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment about the song/video:

"It has been brilliant to work with Lars for a video, after all these years of photographing. We think alike and always have a blast when we work together. We had three very long days of shooting it, only Lars and us in the band in Skjulstahallen, a large gymnastics hall kindly provided by IKEG. As per usual, I found myself in weird situations, like making high flips and jumps over Lars' head. We are very happy with this video and think it's the perfect kickoff for the 'Panther' album."