Gorgatron Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Insurmountable" From Upcoming New Album "Pathogenic Automation"
Gorgatron premiere a new song and lyric video called "Insurmountable", taken from their impending new album "Pathogenic Automation", which is set for release on August 28th via Blood Blast Distribution.
Check out now "Insurmountable" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Gorgatron Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.