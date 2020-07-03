Sensory Amusia Premiere New Song "Death" From Upcoming New EP "The Bereavement"
Australia based grindcore/death metal band Sensory Amusia premiere a new song by the name of "Death", taken from their upcoming new EP "The Bereavement", which is out August 20 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Death" below.
