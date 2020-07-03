Bain de Sang Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Sacrificed For A Load Of Filth And Lies"

Bain de Sang premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Sacrificed For A Load Of Filth And Lies", which will be out in stores September 4th via Terrain Vague.

Check out now "Sacrificed For A Load Of Filth And Lies" in its entirety below.



