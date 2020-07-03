Attila’s Chris Fronzak Guests On New Maxime Solemn Single “Breathe Fire”
Attila singer Chris Fronzak guests on the new Maxime Solemn single “Breathe Fire“. You can stream a music video for that song below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Bain de Sang: Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
0 Comments on "Attila’s Fronzak Guests On New Maxime Solemn Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.