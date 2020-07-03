Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Music Video “City Swine” - Meshuggah’s Tomas Haake Guests

Imperial Triumphant premiere a new official video for their track “City Swine“, which finds Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake guesting on Taiko drums. That song itself is taken from Imperial Trimuphant‘s impending release, “Alphaville“, which Century Media will have out on July 31st.

Comments bassist Steve Blanco :

“In the depths of the big city lurking beneath the lowest forms is a wretched swine that can be of no use. Laughing somewhere above is an equally wretched swine, that dumps on everything in its path. Both serve no purpose, are ineffective, and remain unprofitable in the eyes of the big machine.”