Desolator Premiere New Song "Creatures Of Habit" From Upcoming New Album "Sermon of Apathy"
Sweden's blackened death metal band Desolator premiere a new single by the name of "Creatures Of Habit", taken from their impending new album "Sermon of Apathy", which will drop September 4th via Black Lion Records.
Check out now "Creatures Of Habit" below.
