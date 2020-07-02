Shroud of Vulture Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Upon a Throne of Jackals"

Indianapolis, Indiana based death doom metal band Shroud of Vulture premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Upon a Throne of Jackals", which was released July 1, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Upon a Throne of Jackals" in its entirety below.