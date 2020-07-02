Runa Premiere New Song "Night of Initiation" From Upcoming New Album "Entrance To The Ancestral Wisdom"

Peru based metal band Runa premiere a new song and music video named "Night of Initiation", taken from their upcoming new album "Entrance To The Ancestral Wisdom". The effort will be out in stores July 10, both digitally and in a limited CD digipack edition via the Peruvian label Guts ‘N’ Blood Records.

