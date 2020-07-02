"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Runa Premiere New Song "Night of Initiation" From Upcoming New Album "Entrance To The Ancestral Wisdom"

posted Jul 2, 2020 at 3:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Peru based metal band Runa premiere a new song and music video named "Night of Initiation", taken from their upcoming new album "Entrance To The Ancestral Wisdom". The effort will be out in stores July 10, both digitally and in a limited CD digipack edition via the Peruvian label Guts ‘N’ Blood Records.

Check out now "Night of Initiation" below.

