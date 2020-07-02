The Ocean Premiere New Single “Jurassic | Cretaceous”

The Ocean premiere their new track “Jurassic | Cretaceous” from their impending record , “Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic“. Katatonia frontman Jonas Renkse lends his voice to this particular single. “Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic” will land in stores on September 25th via Metal Blade and serves as part two of the group’s 2018 outing “Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic“.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Robin Staps:

“‘Phanerozoic II‘ is more experimental, more eclectic in musical style and direction, and more varied in terms of tempos, beats, guitar work and the use of electronics. This was an intentional choice: we wanted Part I to feel rather streamlined and to have a strong cohesion between the individual songs. We wanted to create a certain vibe to linger from the first until the last note throughout the whole record. We kept the weirder, more daring and more progressive material for Part II.

The outcome is a record that is a real journey. It starts in one place, and concludes in a totally different place. In a way, it relates to 2013’s ‘Pelagial‘, which was similar in that it was also a journey: but a more guided, focused and predictable one. ‘Phanerozoic II‘ on the other hand is closer to the experience of free fall.

Though humanity is only a very recent phenomenon in the 541 million years history of the Phanerozoic eon, the lyrics are obviously written from a human perspective. They are following Nietzsche‘s philosophical idea of amor fati in the light of the larger themes of Eternal Recurrence, and the inevitability of an imaginary impending collision on a planetary scale, which are the two red threads that go through Phanerozoic I and II.”