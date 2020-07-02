Kingsmen Premiere New Music Video “Until I’ve Departed”
A new official music video for Kingsmen‘s song “Until I’ve Departed” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the band’s full-length debut, “Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.“, which dropped this past April via SharpTone.
Comments frontman Tanner Guimond :
“‘Until I’ve Departed‘ is the continuation of our story that began with ‘Nightmare‘. The song portrays the mind of a corrupted individual who holds power over others. Whether it be a general, king, president or a leader of a Fortune 500 company.. it speaks to the thoughts of a deranged individual who is obsessed with delusions of grandeur. Take a listen and watch the madness come to life as we tell our tale of ‘Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.'”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kingsmen Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.