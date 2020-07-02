Kingsmen Premiere New Music Video “Until I’ve Departed”

A new official music video for Kingsmen‘s song “Until I’ve Departed” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the band’s full-length debut, “Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.“, which dropped this past April via SharpTone.

Comments frontman Tanner Guimond :

“‘Until I’ve Departed‘ is the continuation of our story that began with ‘Nightmare‘. The song portrays the mind of a corrupted individual who holds power over others. Whether it be a general, king, president or a leader of a Fortune 500 company.. it speaks to the thoughts of a deranged individual who is obsessed with delusions of grandeur. Take a listen and watch the madness come to life as we tell our tale of ‘Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.'”