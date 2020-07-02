Psycroptic Premiere New Music Video For “Beyond The Black”

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

Psycroptic premiere a new music video for their song “Beyond The Black” from the band's latest album, “As The Kingdom Drowns“.

Say the group of it:

“We’re very happy have once again worked with our good friend and long time collaborator Wilson Bambrick on the film clip for ‘Beyond The Black‘. The clip was shot last pre-isolating (in September 2019); and due to the Plague and other delays on our end it hasnt seen the light until now. Please enjoy, and we look forward to getting some new music out later this year.”