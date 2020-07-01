Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Single “Chains of Agony”
Upon A Burning Body‘s new single “Chains of Agony” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below. The track is one of five tracks songs the group had originally planned on releasing as an EP this summer. Due to COVID-19 concerns Upon A Burning Body will release the tracks individually over the coming months.
