Destroyed in Seconds Premiere New Music Video For "The Badge" From Latest Album "Divide And Devour"

Destroyed in Seconds premiere a new police brutality themed video for "The Badge", taken from their latest album "Divide And Devour", which was released April 24, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "The Badge" below.

Tells frontman Jon Tomala:

“I remember writing the lyrics a few years ago around the time of Philando Castile’s murder. It rang so many familiar tragic bells. Countless names like Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, etc. This list unfortunately continues to grow and has been a subject I have always felt strongly about addressing. When the murder of George Floyd occurred a month after our album was released, it was only a matter of time for all the words I wrote on ‘The Badge’ to come to fruition. Sooner or later revenge is on the tip of everybody’s tongue. The entire world exploded with anger. The uprisings over the past few weeks have shown this, not only in our country but worldwide. The video showcases less than 34 seconds of the terror and brutality law enforcement agencies were dishing out during the first few days of protests. We felt it was important to not glorify or showcase their abuse of power any further. Instead we included scenes of protesters and other oppressed voices standing up and fighting back. Some in very violent and chaotic ways.”