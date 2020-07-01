Verval Premiere New Track "Een leven tussen één en nul" From Upcoming New EP "Beeldenstorm"
Utrecht, The Netherlands based black metal duo Verval premiere a new single called "Een leven tussen één en nul", taken from their upcoming new EP "Beeldenstorm" (Dutch for ‘Iconoclasm’), which is set to be released on July 24th.
Check out now "Een leven tussen één en nul" below.
