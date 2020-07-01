Blood Stronghold Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Spectres of Bloodshed"

International pagan black metal duo Blood Stronghold premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Spectres of Bloodshed". The record will be out in stores some time later in the year on vinyl LP via Nebular Carcoma and Satanik Requiem.

Check out now "Spectres of Bloodshed" in its entirety below.