Zombi Premiere New Single & Music Video “No Damage”
Band Photo: Zombi (?)
Zombi premiere their third single by the name of “No Damage” from their impending new outing, “2020“. A new official music video for that track is streaming below with the record to land in stores on July 17th through Relapse.
