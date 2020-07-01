Petbrick (ex-Sepultura, Cavalera Conspiracy) & Deafkids Premiere New Single & Music Video “Força Bruta”

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Petbrick (ex-Sepultura, Cavalera Conspiracy, Big Lad, Death Pedals) and Deafkids announce an upcoming collaborative record titled “Deafbrick“. The album will drop on September 04th via Neurot Recordings/Rocket Recordings. A new official music video for “Força Bruta“, can be streamed via YouTube below.

Comments Iggor Cavalera:

“We had so much fun doing the collab and there was a real chemistry between the five of us, so it seemed like a natural progression to actually get into a studio together and write a record.”

Add Deafkids:

“It’s an honor for us to have taken part in this collaboration with Petbrick. When we had the opportunity, in the middle of a tour, to get together at Wayne‘s studio in London for two-and-a-half days to let the ideas flow, record things, and see what would happen, we couldn’t expect for a better result – a full album very rich on dynamics, sonic explorations, and unreached territories.

We were able to integrate ourselves in a way that doesn’t sound exactly like any of the bands alone, and this is very interesting in the sense of aesthetic and sonic freedom as it creates ramifications of the paths already taken, extending the steps of what has been and what is yet to come. To have the chance to co-create with Iggor and Wayne as musicians and producers – who are extremely kind, creative, open-minded guys with a long path of experience in music roads – was a very special process of sharing, hearing, and learning.

We also had Gordon from Terminal Cheesecake and Luminous Bodies and Matt from Casual Nun featured on two tracks, which was also amazing. We’re always very well received by these guys, bands and all these amazing people since our very first time in the UK, so it’s really nice to be extending this connection with this recording.”