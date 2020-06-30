Devil’s Witches Premiere New Song "Guns, Drugs & Filthy Pictures" From Upcoming 10''

Psych/stoner rock Devil’s Witches premiere a new song named "Guns, Drugs & Filthy Pictures", taken from their upcoming new 10 inch, which will be out in stores on UK Record Store Day, August 28, via Majestic Mountain.

