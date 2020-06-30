Vanhelga Premiere New Single "Dagar som denna"
Swedish band Vanhelga premiere a new song entitled "Dagar som denna" streaming via YouTube below:
Says J. Ejnarsson:
"At those peaks of depression, you feel completely useless, with no purpose or will. That’s what this song is about."

