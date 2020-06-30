Year Of The Knife Premiere New Single “Manipulation Artist”
Year Of The Knife premiere their new single “Manipulation Artist” from their impending new record “Internal Incarceration“. An August 07th release date has been scheduled for that outing via Pure Noise Records.
Comment the group of the new song:
“This song is about questioning your own sanity while you are trapped in a cycle of abuse from a manipulative, toxic partner. One day of happiness overshadows the pain until it starts all over again.”
