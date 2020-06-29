Zifir Premiere New Music Video For "Empire of Worms" From Latest Album "Demoniac Ethics"
Turkish black metal band Zifir premiere a new music video for "Empire of Worms", taken from their latest album "Demoniac Ethics", which was released past January via Duplicate Records.
Check out now "Empire of Worms" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Zifir Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.