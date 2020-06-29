Kizin Premiere New Song "Immersed through the light-dark path" From Upcoming New Album "Existentialism, The Sense of Human Essence"
Chile's Kizin premiere a new song called "Immersed through the light-dark path", taken from their upcoming new album "Existentialism, The Sense of Human Essence", which will be out in stores later in the year.
Check out now "Immersed through the light-dark path" below.
