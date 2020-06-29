Dumal Premiere New Single "Some Ritual" From Upcoming New Album "The Confessor"
Dumal premiere a new single by the name of "Some Ritual", taken from their forthcoming second full-length "The Confessor", which will be released by Fólkvangr and Vigor Deconstruct on vinyl and cassette.
Check out now "Some Ritual" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dumal Premiere New Single 'Some Ritual'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.