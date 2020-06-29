Cultus Profano Premiere New Song "Cursed in Sin, Op. 25" From Upcoming Debut Album "Accursed Possession"
Los Angeles-based black metal duo Cultus Profano premiere a new song entitled "Cursed in Sin, Op. 25", taken from their upcoming debut album "Accursed Possession", which will be released by Debemur Morti Productions (CD/LP/Digital) on August 28th. The cover artwork was created by Khaos Diktator Design.
Check out now "Cursed in Sin, Op. 25" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ensiferum Prepares For A Thallasic Journey
- Next Article:
Dumal Premiere New Single "Some Ritual"
0 Comments on "Cultus Profano Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.