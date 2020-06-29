Cultus Profano Premiere New Song "Cursed in Sin, Op. 25" From Upcoming Debut Album "Accursed Possession"

Los Angeles-based black metal duo Cultus Profano premiere a new song entitled "Cursed in Sin, Op. 25", taken from their upcoming debut album "Accursed Possession", which will be released by Debemur Morti Productions (CD/LP/Digital) on August 28th. The cover artwork was created by Khaos Diktator Design.

Check out now "Cursed in Sin, Op. 25" below.